Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 1.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 792,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

