ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,153 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Radware worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 1.8% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 293,237 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Radware by 11.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Radware

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.