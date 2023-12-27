ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 56,288 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.70% of FARO Technologies worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 654,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

FARO stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 15,881 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 10,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

