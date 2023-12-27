ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,761 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.