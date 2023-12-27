ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,719,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Personalis worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Personalis had a negative net margin of 159.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

