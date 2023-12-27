ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Materialise worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $4,938,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 140.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 166,942 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a PE ratio of 137.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

