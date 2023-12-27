ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sapiens International worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

