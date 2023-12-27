ARK Investment Management LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893,116 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 872,587 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.17% of 3D Systems worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

