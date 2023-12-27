ARK Investment Management LLC Has $17.47 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 774.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,026 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 122.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,412,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $202.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

