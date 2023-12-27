ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,130 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

GILT opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

