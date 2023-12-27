ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 69,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,593.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $220.41 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.