ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $185.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $125.53 and a one year high of $186.17.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

