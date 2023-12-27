ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thales in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

THLEF stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. Thales S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $123.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

