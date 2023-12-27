ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

