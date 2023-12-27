ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of UroGen Pharma worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

