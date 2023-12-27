ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.