ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 14,948 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

