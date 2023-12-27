ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 20,221 Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Nayax worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nayax Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

