ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 24,058 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

