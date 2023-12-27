ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 304,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

