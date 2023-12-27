ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Magna International worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

