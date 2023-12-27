ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

