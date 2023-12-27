Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.43

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.43 and last traded at $128.68, with a volume of 17271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% during the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.