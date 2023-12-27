Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

