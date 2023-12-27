Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 93352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.