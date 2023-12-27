Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Amanda Harsas Purchases 100,000 Shares

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,400.00 ($26,802.72).
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
