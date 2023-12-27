AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 9,376,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,410,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

