Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.88

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 170565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

