Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,016,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

