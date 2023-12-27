Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,115. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

