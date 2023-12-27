Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.97

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 12333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $1.78.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $547.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $478.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

