Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $47.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avnet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

