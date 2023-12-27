Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Down 2.1%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.12 and last traded at $145.12. Approximately 1,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.25.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Balchem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Balchem by 36.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $11,750,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Balchem by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

