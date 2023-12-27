Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,655 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.3% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

