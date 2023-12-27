Ballast Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,740,743 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

