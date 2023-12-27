Ballast Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

