Ballast Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

TFC stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.