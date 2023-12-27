Ballast Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.