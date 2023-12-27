Ballast Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $488.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $488.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.80 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.