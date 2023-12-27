Ballast Inc. Has $11.21 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.5% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

