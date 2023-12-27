Ballast Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

