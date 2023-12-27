Ballast Inc. Lowers Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 308.0% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.48.

XPO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 290.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

