Ballast Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

WMT stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. The company has a market cap of $421.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

