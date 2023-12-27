Ballast Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.4% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 229,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.