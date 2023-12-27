Ballast Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

