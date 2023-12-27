Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

