Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.65

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 50923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several brokerages have commented on BSBR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

