Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Bank of America by 140.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 39,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

