Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

