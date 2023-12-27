Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.55.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
