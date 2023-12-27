Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.40

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 18360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

